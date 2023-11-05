DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — First Financial Bank locations will collect food donations for local residents in November.

Starting Nov. 6, First Financial Bank will host a food drive, collecting donations across the Miami Valley to give back to residents in need. Community members can drop off nonperishable food items at any First Financial location.

Items collected during this food drive will be distributed to the community through local organizations.

First Financial has locations throughout the Miami Valley, including Centerville, Dayton, Edgewood, Huber Heights, Kettering and Springboro. Donations can be dropped off at any location.

This is the second year First Financial has held a food drive throughout the Midwest communities it serves. Last year, 7,600 items were donated through the food drive.

To find more information about First Financial Bank, click here.