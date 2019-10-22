First female to become commander of 178th Wing of Ohio National Guard

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time in the history of the 178th Wing of the Ohio National Guard, a female will become a commander.

Col. Kimberly A. Fitzgerald will assume the duties of commander of the 178th Wing in a ceremony on Nov. 3 at the Springfield Air National Guard Base.

The current commander of the 178th Wing is Col. Gregg J. Hesterman while Fitzgerald is the current vice commander. She has a career spanning 26 years, including more than 4,000 flight hours as a pilot and navigator.

“Our Airmen come to work every day and fight on the intelligence battlefields of America’s current wars,” Fitzgerald said. “The 178th has never been as involved in combat or integrated into the Department of Defense Intelligence decision making process as we are right now. I am excited to represent the amazing men and women of this wing and the capabilities that we bring to our nation’s defense, as well as to our state leadership in times of domestic crisis.”

Hesterman is leaving the 178th Wing to become the director of staff at the Ohio National Guard.

“My time at the 178th has been nothing short of incredible,” Hesterman said. The wing has the most diverse mission set I have ever had the pleasure to command. Additionally, the Airmen are a true testament to the quality of men and women in the Ohio Air National Guard, and it has been an absolute honor to be able to lead and serve with them over the past two years. I look forward to watching Col Fitzgerald lead the wing and Airmen on to even greater success.”

