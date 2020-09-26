First fall weekend will be warm, breezy and slightly humid

High pressure hangs on for this first weekend of fall. Today will be a perfect day to pick out your mums or that perfect pumpkin. Expect it to become breezy this afternoon.
TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High 83
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and mild. Low 63
SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High 82
A gradual cooling trend this week. Chances of rain Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the mid 70s on Monday and by Friday, highs will only be around 60.
