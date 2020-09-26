First fall weekend will be warm, breezy and slightly humid

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) - West Carrollton School District is asking taxpayers to approve an extension on their operating levy in November's election. The request will be referenced as Issue #17 on the ballot and will renew the 5.5 mill levy initially approved in 2016. The school district says voting to approve the issue will mean no new taxes for residents.

According the the district, the levy generates $2.08 million for daily operations and provides approximately five percent of the District’s General Fund revenue.