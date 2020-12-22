First doses of Moderna vaccine arrive at Upper Valley Medical Center

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Miami Valley on Monday. 600 doses delivered to Upper Valley Medical Center at 10:30 a.m.

“It’s an early Christmas gift for all of us, again we’re very fortunate to get a product like this,” said Vince Yahl, the pharmacist site leader at UVMC.

Under the direction of Governor Mike DeWine, those first shots will go to people with direct contact with covid-19 patients. That includes health care providers, support services personnel, lab, and respiratory techs, and nutrition staff.

“I have two children at home. They were both scared for a long time about mom and dad working when they were at school. We haven’t seen them in a while so hopefully, this is the beginning of the end of that,” said Melissa Beasley, a nurse at UVMC who was among the first to get vaccinated.

“This vaccine is an incredible extension that will help hopefully bring an end to a lot of the life-changing events we’ve seen here, both throughout the region and in Troy. It’s just a huge momentous occasion. It’s a privilege to get this vaccine,” said Dr. Gabriel Hays, a critical care physician at UVMC.

Officials said they’re expecting 5900 doses throughout the week for the entire Premier Health network.

“Healthcare workers are exhausted. They have been doing this for close to a year now they are tired but I promised we’ll continue to show up every day. No matter who you work for healthcare workers will continue to show up,” said Scott Kanagy, the Chief Medical Officer at UVMC.