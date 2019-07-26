First dog park dedicated in Miamisburg

Breaking News
Miamisburg Dog Park

Miamisburg Dog Park – Canal Run Dog Park (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A new dog park is set to open in Miamisburg on Friday, the city said.

The dog park, located in Community Park on First Street, will be dedicated at 4 pm. It will be the first-ever dog park in Miamisburg.

The park is divided into three areas, depending on dog size. It also includes a water fountain for both dogs and humans, as well as benches and dog waste stations.

In order to take part in the dog park, patrons must show proof of current vaccinations, spayed or neutered, and pay an annual registration fee.

