First dog park dedicated in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A new dog park is set to open in Miamisburg on Friday, the city said.

The dog park, located in Community Park on First Street, will be dedicated at 4 pm. It will be the first-ever dog park in Miamisburg.

The City's first-ever dog park will be dedicated today at 4 p.m. The facility is located in Community Park on First Street (site of skate park). pic.twitter.com/ltAWdz7zot — City of Miamisburg (@MiamisburgOH) July 26, 2019

The park is divided into three areas, depending on dog size. It also includes a water fountain for both dogs and humans, as well as benches and dog waste stations.

In order to take part in the dog park, patrons must show proof of current vaccinations, spayed or neutered, and pay an annual registration fee.

