First Dayton-area plasma donor encouraging others to save lives through program

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Oakwood resident, Steve Norris, believes he contracted COVID-19 around March 13, although he can’t trace where he could have got it from.

He remembers having mild symptoms, including fevers and aches.

“I was fine all day long, then I laid down to go to sleep and, it was seriously that fast. All of a sudden i was like ‘Man I don’t feel so good,'” recalled Norris.

Norris says when he finally recovered he found from his wife that there was a need for the plasma of recovered COVID patients.

“It was kind of not really much of a discussion of whether I should or not, it was more of a [question of] how do we get the ball rolling?” recalled Norris.

The Community Blood Center and Miami Valley Hospital began working together to create a program to collect coronavirus convalescent plasma.

Medical experts say one donation can save three to four lives.

“The bottom line is its just about helping people. It’s absolutely a good feeling to know that whether it was used for a person or for whether it was used for just research, regardless it’s with the goal and the idea of helping as many people as possible,” said Norris.

The CBC’s program began on April 10. Norris arrived to donate on April 14. According to the CBC’s website, very few people in the Dayton area are eligible to donate. Thankfully Norris met all of the criteria. He is now encouraging anyone else who might be eligible to also donate to the CBC and save lives.

Weekdays, Premier Health Networks has antibody testing in conjunction with coronavirus testing to help people determine if they are eligible for the program.

