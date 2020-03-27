First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The first confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Auglaize County, according to the Health Department.
The individual is a 65-year-old woman who is being treated at an area hospital.
Staff at the Auglaize County will be in contact with the woman’s close contacts and be advised to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms.
We’re told the individual had no travel history and no known contact with another person with COVID-19.
Residents in the area are advised to practice the social distancing guidelines and stay at home order implemented by the state.
