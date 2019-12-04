First case of severe vaping illness confirmed in Clark County

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales a puff of smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Massachusetts lawmakers have approved the nation’s toughest restrictions on flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes. The ban was passed by the Senate early Thursday, Nov. 21, before the legislature broke for a holiday recess. It had earlier been passed by the state House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The first case of severe pulmonary illness related to vaping has been confirmed in Clark County by the Ohio Department of Health.

Clark County’s case brings the total number of vaping illnesses in Ohio to 75 with the average patient age of 24 years old and 92% resulting in hospitalization. In Ohio, no deaths have been reported relating to vaping.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) says 2,290 cases of vaping illnesses have been reported in 49 states as of Nov. 20. Those numbers will be updated by the CDC on Thursday.

To avoid possible illness, the CDC recommends:

Should not use e-cigarette or vaping products that contain THC.

Should not buy any type of e-cigarette, or vaping, products off the street – particularly those containing THC.

Should not modify or add any substances to e-cigarette, or vaping, products that are not intended by the manufacturer, including products purchased through retail establishments.

Symptoms of possible pulmonary illness related to vaping include: coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever chills, or weight loss.

