DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Combined Health District announced its first case of measles in over 20 years on Thursday, December 15.

According to the press release by CCCHD, this marks the first case of the disease the county has seen in over two decades. This recent outbreak began in Ohio in mid-October. Since then, 77 cases of measles have been recorded statewide. 72 of the cases were unvaccinated. 25 children have been hospitalized.

Measles is extremely contagious, the release states, but can often be prevented with vaccines. The release says a two-dose MMR vaccine can provide protection that is 97% effective.

“Unvaccinated individuals are at risk of infection and severe disease,” the release said. “With the risk for community spread, parents are encouraged to make sure their children are up to date on all childhood immunizations, including the MMR vaccine. Ninety percent of unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to measles will become infected, and about one in five people who get measles will be hospitalized with symptoms including pneumonia, dehydration, or brain swelling.”

Anyone who has measles symptoms should call their doctor or a clinic and they will let the patient know if they need to come in for a visit.

Initial symptoms include the following:

High fever

cough

runny eyes

These symptoms will then be followed by a rash that can spread from the head to the rest of the body.

To make an appointment for a measles vaccine, call 937-390-5600.