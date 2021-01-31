First “Canine Co-pilot” delivers smiles and love to patients at Dayton Children’s Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Children’s Hospital Canine Co-pilot program took off in 2021 with their first pup behind the wheel starting in January.

Amelie, or Millie, was trained by 4 Paws for Ability in Xenia. She’s an expert in mobility, patient care and helping those in the PICU unit.

“We have been primarily seeing our patients in the PICU she’s helped a lot of our kids in the PICU who are feeling so sick they don’t want to get out of bed, all they want to do is sleep,” said Meghan King, Millie’s trainer. “A lot of research shows that the sooner kids can get out of bed and moving it helps their heart rate it helps their lungs expand and it helps them get better more quickly.”

Unlike therapy dog, Millie works 40 hours a week in the hospital with her handler.

The program took about 2 and a half years to officially start. With the support of generous donors and the Dayton Children’s Foundation, a second co-pilot is preparing to fly in April.

“It’s a continuous cycle of love that [Millie] brings to our patients and our staff here at Dayton Children’s to help us go above and beyond for all who walk through our doors.

For more information on supporting the co-pilot program, click here.