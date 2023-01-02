DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The new year brought new life to the Miami Valley as two area hospitals welcomed the first babies of 2023 on New Year’s Day.
Born at 2:53 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Riley Shaida Hadassah Nouasi was born at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center. She measured in at 6 pounds, 11.8 ounces and 19.5 inches long.
Riley is the second child of her parents, Elda and Jeremie.
At the Kettering Health Main Campus, Anaya Meet Soni was welcomed into the world at 3 a.m. She weighed in at 7 pounds.
Anaya is the first for her parents, Moni and Meet Soni.