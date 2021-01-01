First babies of 2021 born at Kettering Medical Center and Springfield Regional Medical Center

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – As the clock struck midnight and the world welcomed 2021, Alexis Curtiss welcomed her first child, Savannah Curtiss. Savannah is also the first child born in the Miami Valley, making her way into the world at 12:12 am.

“She’s been very calm, quiet…she does cry sometimes; but other than that, she’s been a good baby,” said Alexis.

Savannah shares her special birthday with her grandma Mary Ann Fritts.

“This is actually kind of cool that my baby is also a New Year baby…it’s kind of a tradition,” said Alexis.

At 12:19 a.m., just seven minutes later, Marco Van Dixon was born at Springfield Regional Medical Center to Alexis Longshaw and Brian Dixon Sr.

Longshaw says her pregnancy and childbirth experience were dramatically altered by the coronavirus pandemic. She recovered from COVID while pregnant with Marco.

“I actually had COVID about halfway through my pregnancy so it was really hard…we’re definitely blessed that [Marco] didn’t have any side effects when it came to COVID,” said Longshaw.

Longshaw also said she had to endure several hours of labor without her partner, Brian because of COVID restrictions. But overall had a great experience and is happy to now after her third child.

“It’s exciting, it’s different for sure,” she said.

Both Marco and Savannah are born into a global pandemic and will grow up in a world very different from years past. But for now, they are being celebrated by many as the first children of 2021.