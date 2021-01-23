First audience welcomed back to Schuster Center since start of pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton arts community took a big step forwards as the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra performed in front of a live audience at the Schuster Center for the first time in months.

While they can’t have a full house because of the COVID-19 guidelines, Dayton Live VP of Operations Sarah Robertson said a small audience signals the start of a slow process to get back to normal.

“The pandemic has hit every arts organization across the country astronomically,” Robertson said. “We aren’t able to get people back in our buildings, we aren’t able to get earned revenue from certain things.”

While they can only seat 300 in a hall that typically seats 2,300, Dayton Philharmonic Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman said it’s better than an empty house.

“We really noticed the empty hall and the absence of an audience, we all sort of felt it just get different,” Gittleman said.

While the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance 2020-2021 Reimagined Season brings in a small amount of business, it’s main goal is to show live performances can be done safely during a pandemic.

“These DPAA performances going forward are really about getting people comfortable to come back and excited about the arts,” Robertson said.

DPAA and Dayton Live don’t know how long it will take to get back to normal; Gittleman said it’ll take not only the COVID-19 vaccine, but willingness from the community to come back.

He said the arts will be there when they’re ready.

“What we really have been trying to do since the very beginning is to kind of be a step ahead of where the audience’s comfort level is,” Gittleman said. “So there’s never a time when the audience says, ‘Hey I’d like to do X,’ and we haven’t gotten to X yet. We want to be ahead of that.”

The series will continue through May, and for anyone who is not yet comfortable being in the audience, they do sell tickets for their livestream so the performances can be watched from home.