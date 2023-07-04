DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Now in Ohio, you can set off your own show-stopping spectacle under the state’s firework law. It allows people to set off fireworks on their properties.

There are a few things you need to know before you can light the fuse. As long as they are allowed in your city, you can set off fireworks on July 3rd, 4th, and 5th, as well as the weekends immediately before and after. You must be 18 and older to handle the fireworks, and anyone younger than that needs to be more than 150 feet away. Maj. Jason Hall with the Dayton Police Department said it is also against the law to be drinking alcohol when setting them off.

“Obviously, fireworks and alcohol do not go together. And that is actually an arrestable offense. It’s a misdemeanor of the first degree,” Maj. Hall explained.

Maj. Hall said people can only set off consumer-grade fireworks, like the ones you find at local tents and stores. He said if you are caught with commercial-grade fireworks, you can be criminally charged.

“These are especially hazardous. They are highly regulated, but we do still see them in our community. They require licensing for possession or discharge, and they are a misdemeanor of the first degree just to possess,” Maj. Hall said.

The 4th of July holiday weekend is one of the busiest times of the year for law enforcement and fire departments. According to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office, fireworks caused more than $700,000 dollars in property damage last year alone. Paul Martin, the Assistant Chief of the Ohio Fire Prevention Office, said this is why he encourages people to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

“I think that people don’t realize the potential that they have to cause injury damage and destruction to the facilities or homes or buildings. These things are burning at over 2000 degrees Fahrenheit,” Martin said.

While the state allows people to set fireworks off on their own, many cities in the Miami Valley still ban them, including Dayton and Kettering. Tyler Johnson, the Public Information Officer for the Kettering Police Department, said they will be enforcing that ban, and people should be prepared to face the consequences.

“A lot of people will still set them off. It is against the law. You can be fined no less than $25 and not more than $500. So we do enforce it,” Johnson said.