DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Dayton is hosting multiple events this summer with plenty of live music and other local fun for you to enjoy.

According to a post by the city of Dayton on Facebook, several events are coming up over the next three months.

On Monday, July 3, the city of Dayton will be setting fireworks off at Kettering Field for Lights in Flight. This event starts at 10 p.m.

After this, the Summer Music Series kicks in with three events over the summer. Each event runs from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m., the post said.

Musical offerings include:

The Dayton Blues Festival on July 23

The Dayton Funk Festival on August 13

The Dayton Reggae Festival on September 3.

For more information on upcoming Dayton events, check the Downtown Dayton Partnership website here.