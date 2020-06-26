Firework complaints skyrocket in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – City officials in Springfield are asking residents to refrain from lighting fireworks as police say complaints related to fireworks have surged by nearly 700 percent.

“The Fourth of July is a time of celebration, and we don’t wish to discourage anyone from observing the holiday, but we want the festivities to be safe,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck. “The use of fireworks increases the chance of injury, could lead to property damage, and the noise is a public nuisance and harmful to those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and to animals.”

Between May 1 and June 23, 2019, 25 calls were made to police related to fireworks; during the same frame this year, police received 199 calls.

Use of fireworks is prohibited by state law and city ordinance, and officials say those found in possession of and/or using illegal fireworks are subject to arrest.

Those who wish to report use of fireworks are asked to contact the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7865.