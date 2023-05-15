DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This June, Harrison Township is offering kids the chance to see firetrucks as well as several other emergency vehicles up close at the township’s first-ever Touch-A-Truck event.

On Saturday, June 3, police cruisers, fire trucks, service vehicles, SWAT, an RTA Bus and the Batmobile will all be parked at Sinclair Park from 10 a.m. until noon, the city said.

Kids will not only get to speak to vehicle operators about what each vehicle does, but they will also get the chance to sit in the driver’s seat and honk the horn.

This event is free and open to the public, the township said. No registration is required. For more information, click here.