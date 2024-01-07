DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A firetruck was struck by a car while responding to a garage fire on Sunday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, fire crews were sent out to Knecht Drive near Fernwood Ave. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning. When firefighters arrived, they found a detached garage on fire.

While crews worked to extinguish the fire, one of their fire engines was struck by a car. The car then swerved off and hit a utility pole.

No injuries were reported from this incident.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.