GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a house fire in Germantown while no one was home.

Firefighters were called to a home on Sunset Place at 5:36 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to dispatch. Upon arrival, flames had spread throughout the house, and one dog has reportedly died.

The American Red Cross has been called to help the family recover from the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The State Fire Marshall is leading the investigation.