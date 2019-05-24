Firefighter suffers minor injuries battling house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a house fire in Dayton early Friday.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at a house on Hodapp Avenue, near St. Charles Avenue, just after 3 a.m. Friday.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the upstairs of a two-story home.

Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor of the home, before spreading to the attic.

Everyone living in the house got out safely.

Fire offiicals say crews had a difficult time getting to the fire to knock it down, due to a large amount of property in the upstairs of the home.

According to fire officials, a firefighter suffered minor injuries but is expected to recover.

Fire officials say the house suffered heavy damage, but no financial estimate of damages was given.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

