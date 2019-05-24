Firefighter suffers minor injuries battling house fire in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a house fire in Dayton early Friday.
Crews responded to reports of a fire at a house on Hodapp Avenue, near St. Charles Avenue, just after 3 a.m. Friday.
When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the upstairs of a two-story home.
Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor of the home, before spreading to the attic.
Everyone living in the house got out safely.
Fire offiicals say crews had a difficult time getting to the fire to knock it down, due to a large amount of property in the upstairs of the home.
According to fire officials, a firefighter suffered minor injuries but is expected to recover.
Fire officials say the house suffered heavy damage, but no financial estimate of damages was given.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Citizens encouraged to donate blood ahead of busy travel season
The Dayton Community Blood Center held its own blood drive Friday to help combat the shortage.Read More »
-
Dayton ISIS case sentencing changed to June
Laith Wahleed Alebbini's sentencing has been re-scheduled for June at the U.S. District Court in Dayton.Read More »
-
Teen girls accused in fatal New Carlisle stabbing make first court appearance
The two teen girls appeared in the courtroom separately, both in handcuffs and orange jumpsuits. After the first girl entered the courtroom, some family members sobbed softly. While the second girl appeared before the judge, family members appeared on the verge of tears.Read More »
-
Several medics called to scene of Huber Heights crash
Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that two cars were involved in an accident around 2:15 pm in the area of Old Troy Pike and Shull Road.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Would-be robber shows hatchet, clerk pulls out gun
A would-be robber of a convenience store brought a hatchet as a weapon. He ran when the clerk pulled out a gun.Read More »