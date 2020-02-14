VIDEO: Fire breaks out at Kettering home

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters extinguished flames at a Kettering home Friday afternoon.

We’re told it happened around 4:20 p.m. at a residence in the 4900 block of Marybrook Drive.

The exact cause of the fire is unclear at this time, but officials at the scene tell us most of the damage occurred in the kitchen.

While there were people inside the home at the time, everyone made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

Viewer video shared with 2 NEWS shows smoke and flames visible from outside of the home.