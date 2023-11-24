MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters have responded to a reported residential house fire in Miami County.

According to Miami County Dispatch, dispatchers received a call at 1:40 p.m. to respond to the 4000 block of Rasor Drive in Union Township. Dispatch confirmed to 2 NEWS that first responders are still on the scene.

No one was inside of the residence, authorities say. It is not currently known if any injuries have resulted from the reported fire.

Our 2 NEWS crew at the scene can see smoke coming from the building.

