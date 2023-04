DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a fire in Dayton on Tuesday night.

Officials tell 2 NEWS the fire broke out at a commercial building and that a person living nearby called 911 just after 10 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the back of the building. Authorities say no one was inside, and there are no reports of injuries at this time.

E. 3rd Street has been temporarily closed from Linden Avenue to Huffman Avenue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.