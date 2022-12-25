Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews quickly responded to the Cargill building in Sidney on Christmas Day for a fire.

Fire officials were called to the scene of a reported fire at 8:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of Industrial Drive in Sidney.

A release says crews responded quickly to the scene.

Officials found a bean extractor dryer on fire with extensions in the conveyor system and motor. Firefighters worked on scene for about 3 hours and extinguished the fire once it was found.

Lockington Fire responded to the scene. Off-duty crews were recalled to assist in the efforts.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is unintentional and mechanical in nature.