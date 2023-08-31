DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A firefighter is injured after responding to a house fire in Dayton.

According to Dayton Police & Fire, firefighters with the Dayton Fire Department are on the scene of a fire in the 100 block of North Jersey Street in Dayton. When crews first arrived at the location, they observed heavy smoke and fire showing from a 1-story building.

Fire officials say one firefighter was injured, after falling through the floor, while trying to put out the fire. The firefighter was taken from the scene and to a local hospital, where they are considered in stable condition.

Investigators at the scene are suspecting the fire is an arson case.