Firefighters respond to Dayton home after 911 caller spots thick smoke coming from attic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department responded to reports of a possible attic fire at a home on Thursday evening.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS someone called 911 and said they could see thick smoke coming from the attic of a residence in the 100 block of East Hudson Avenue.

We’re told everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the incident.