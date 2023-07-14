DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Fire Department extinguished an apartment fire in Dayton.

According to the Dayton Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Huffman Avenue for a structure fire. Dayton Fire District Chief David Grubb says when crews arrived, they found one person outside of the building.

The apartment building was mostly a vacant, four-unit building, which was currently being rehabilitated, the district chief said. There was no drywall on the second floor, which caused the fire to spread. One person is displaced from the building.

No one was reported to be injured as a result of the fire, Grubb said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Dayton Fire Department.