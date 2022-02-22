VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters found a surprise after responding to what they believed to be a house fire Tuesday morning.

The Vandalia fire department received a call for a house fire on Old Springfield Road Tuesday morning, the Vandalia Division of Fire said. Crews from three separate departments, Butler, Huber Heights and Tipp City, all responded to help.

Upon arrival, firefighters found there was no active fire, Vandalia Division of Fire said, but a tree was showing damage left by a lightning strike. No one was injured in the incident.