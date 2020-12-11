Firefighters, community gather to honor Washington Twp. firefighter who died of COVID-19 complications

WASHINGTON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday, Lt. Jeffrey Guernsey was laid to rest. In the morning, his family took part in a funeral ceremony followed by a ceremonial procession through Washington Township.

Fellow firefighters, friends and community members gathered on the route to watch Lt. Guernsey take his final ride through the streets that he dedicated more than 30 years to protecting.

According to his obituary, Guernsey served in the U.S. Navy then served as a firefighter/EMT. During his tenure, he was a member of the Washington Township Fire Department honor guard and a member of International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) 3369.

Honoring Guernsey’s legacy was important to community members who showed up to the procession on Friday.

“I think that’s the least we can do,” said Gregory Stout who watched the procession. “I think everyone in this country should pay their respects and respect law enforcement and firefighters.”

According to the family of Lt. Guernsey, he passed away from COVID-19 complications.

“This pandemic has gone on for so long and we have lost so many people. When you lose someone it’s heartbreaking,” said Rhonda Binson who was out on Friday to pay her respects.

The pandemic is also taking a toll on fire stations across the country according to one fireman who attended the ceremony.

“COVID has been pretty taxing on our systems as far as people getting sick within the fire departments. It can really hurt as far as manpower inside the stations which makes you drag day by day,” explained Lt. Andrew Robben with the Hamilton County Fire Department.

Despite the difficult times, there was a number of fire officials and first responders who made it a point to attend the ceremony and salute Guernsey’s procession as it drove by.

“It’s a sense of family brother and sisterhood throughout the fire service. We all experience the same stuff and are there for each other,” said Clayton Snider, a firefighter and EMT with Tipp City’s fire department.

The local fire union has set up a GoFundMe page to help the Guernsey family pay for medical and funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in support of two of Lt. Guernsey’s favorite sports teams: Fairmont High School Wrestling and Team AKA