HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Crews battled a fire at an abandoned school building in Harrison Township on Tuesday night.
Firefighters were called to the building in the 4000 block of Bradwood Drive, at the site of the former Valerie Elementary building.
Crews at the scene told 2 NEWS that the fire is under investigation as a possible arson. It is believed to have started in the gym before spreading through nearby hallways.
The full extent of damage done is unclear at this time. Officials with Dayton Public Schools have been notified.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Dozens of virus cases reported at Darke County intermediate care facility
- Officials investigating fire at old school building in Harrison Twp. as possible arson
- Montgomery County residents react to mask mandate
- Teen makes coronavirus prom dress out of duct tape
- State mask ordinance will affect all ‘Level 3’ & ‘Level 4’ counties