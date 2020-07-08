Officials investigating fire at old school building in Harrison Twp. as possible arson

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Crews battled a fire at an abandoned school building in Harrison Township on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the building in the 4000 block of Bradwood Drive, at the site of the former Valerie Elementary building.

Crews at the scene told 2 NEWS that the fire is under investigation as a possible arson. It is believed to have started in the gym before spreading through nearby hallways.

The full extent of damage done is unclear at this time. Officials with Dayton Public Schools have been notified.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS