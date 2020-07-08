Officials investigating fire at old school building in Harrison Twp. as possible arson

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Crews battled a fire at an abandoned school building in Harrison Township on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the building in the 4000 block of Bradwood Drive, at the site of the former Valerie Elementary building.

Crews at the scene told 2 NEWS that the fire is under investigation as a possible arson. It is believed to have started in the gym before spreading through nearby hallways.

The full extent of damage done is unclear at this time. Officials with Dayton Public Schools have been notified.