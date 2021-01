DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were called to an attic fire in Dayton Thursday morning.

The fire happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Salem Avenue. Fire officials on the scene told 2 NEWS one person was inside the home when the fire started in the attic.

The flames were quickly put out and the fire is under investigation. It is not known if the person will be able to stay in the home.