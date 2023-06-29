DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton apartment building caught fire Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to a post by Dayton Police and Fire, firefighters responded to a home on the 400 block of North Cherrywood Avenue for a building on fire. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke showing from the basement of a three-story apartment building.

Crews quickly tackled the blaze. At this time, it is unknown what may have caused the fire, or how much damage was done.

This incident remains under investigation.