MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Wednesday in Miami Township.

According to a post by the Miami Valley Fire District, firefighters responded around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Miamisburg Centerville Road at Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp. Drivers in the area were told they should expect delays if they were traveling in the area.

A vehicle on fire in the left turn lane could be seen in included photos from the post.

(Miami Valley Fire District)

2 NEWS reached out to Miami Township to learn if anyone was injured as a result of the fire.