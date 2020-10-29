Firefighters battle flames at Eaton home

2 NEWS Viewer Jerry Webb sent this photo of crews on the scene of a house fire in Eaton on Oct. 29, 2020. (WDTN Photo/Jerry Webb)

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Eaton Thursday morning.

Preble County Dispatchers told 2 NEWS fire crews were called to 615 S. Barron St. Thursday morning. Mutual aid was requested to help battle the flames. It is not known if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

