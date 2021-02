DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A firefighter is in the hospital after getting hurt battling a house fire Saturday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a two-story home in the 100 block of South Irwin Street was fully engulfed when crews arrived just after 2 a.m. The fire was under control by around 4 a.m.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

The firefighter’s condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation