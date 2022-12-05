Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A firefighter injured while tackling a house fire in Dayton has been released from the hospital, authorities said.

The firefighter was injured when a set of stairs collapsed while they were working in a building on Shoop Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 30. This accident prompted an emergency ‘Mayday’ call, and crews quickly got the injured member out of the home before retreating to a defensive position.

The firefighters then took the fire down from an external position.

The injured firefighter was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Dayton Fire Chief Jeff Lykins, the firefighter has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.