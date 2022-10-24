Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Springfield Monday night.

The fire occurred at the 1100th block of Garfield Avenue, when a neighbor alerted the family inside. Springfield Fire Division Battalion Chief Jeremy Linn says the cause of the fire remains unknown, but the fire fighter was injured when he tried leaving the attic.

“He noticed his oxygen levels were low and went to leave in a non-emergency manner, stepped on the hose, fell, and slid down the stairs on his butt and back area,” said Battalion Chief Linn. “It’s a scary job and sometimes complete accidents do happen.”

The injured fire fighter was transported to Springfield Medical Center in non-life-threatening condition and is expected to make a full recovery. The firefighter is a 20-year veteran with Springfield Fire Department, according to the Battalion Commander.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.