DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton firefighter is recovering after being hospitalized for heat exhaustion Friday morning.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. while crews were fighting this fire at a house on Santa Clara Avenue near Richmond Avenue.

Crews found heavy fire at the house, and the fire was spreading to a second house. Firefighters stopped the spread and got the fire under control.

“Crews initially concentrated on saving the exposure,” Captain Tyler McCoy of the Dayton Fire Department said. “We were then able, once we got more crews on scene, to initiate an aggressive fire attack on the main fire building, as well as the exposure.”

No one from the homes was injured. One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The home where the fire started was heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.