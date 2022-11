Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Dayton Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to a heavy fire at a home located at 176 Shoop Ave.

Fire crews at the scene reported that a firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital. There is no information on how the firefighter was injured at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.