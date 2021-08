DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A firefighter was hurt after battling flames at a fire in Dayton Saturday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to the fire on the 100 block of North Hedges Street at 4:30 a.m.

Dispatchers said a firefighter suffered not serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The cause of the fire has not been made known at this time.