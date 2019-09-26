Firefighter falls through hole in floor in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A firefighter fell through a hole in the floor of a house on fire Thursday.

Fire crews were called to a home in the first block of South 2nd Street around 7 am Thursday. When they arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the house.

When crews entered the home they found a hole had been burned through the floor and one firefighter had to be pulled out. Officials tell 2 NEWS the firefighter was evaluated at the scene and was uninjured.

Fire teams evacuated and fought the blaze from the outside.

There is no word on a cause but fire investigators were called to the scene. No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

