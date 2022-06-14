DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department and AES Ohio had a plan in place to beat the heat before crews responded to calls Tuesday.

Tuesday Dayton fire crews battled flames at the Mendelson’s outlet building.

Dayton Fire Department Chief Jeff Lykins said it’s crucial to protect firefighters, who already work in heavy protective gear and warmer environments.

“With the heat index, I believe it’s over 100 right now, wearing fire gear and and working in a masonry constructed building, it’s very hot for crews” Lykins said.

Lykins said the department has a rapid-cooling chair, air conditioning and lots of water available. They up-staffed their rehab unit in preparation for Tuesday to monitor crews and had several medics on scene.

“Typically, what they’ll do afterwards is they’ll check firefighters vitals and make sure that they’re not overheated and they’re safe to say they’re able to return back to work safely,” Lykins said.

After the storms that moved through the Miami Valley Monday evening, thousands of AES Ohio customers are still without power, meaning crews are out working in the heat to restore it.

“There’s gear that they wear, including their fire retardant clothing to keep them safe, so the weight of those items is really important to monitor, especially in this heat, so that they take the adequate breaks and rotation and hydrate so they can safely do,” AES Director of Corporate Communications Mary Ann Kabel said.

Kabel said they’re helping their workers stay safe by keeping them hydrated and rotating crews in and out.

“As people work, they have a rotation where they bring in others to work so they can get the adequate rest that they need to continue the restoration efforts,” Kabel said.

AES Ohio has tips for you to stay cool in this heat that’s monitoring your hydration status, modify any outdoor activities you have, and try to get to a place that is air conditioned. If you don’t have it at home like a public place or cooling center.