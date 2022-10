Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are working to contain at fire that broke out at a Shelby County post office Thursday afternoon.

According to Shelby County dispatch, a fire broke out at a United States Postal Service (USPS) location on the 6600 block of Palestine Street near the Pemberton and Sidney town line. Smoke can be seen coming from the USPS building.

A call came into dispatch at 1:11 p.m.

2NEWS crews are headed to the scene.

