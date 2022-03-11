HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A house fire is under investigation after neighbors said they saw kids running from the burning home.

A vacant home on Champaign Avenue in Huber Heights caught fire just before 11:30 pm on Thursday. When the Huber Heights Fire Department arrived on the scene, the home was fully involved in flames, with fire showing on all sides of the house.

The house was heavily damaged in the blaze, Huber Heights Fire Department said, but nobody was hurt.

While the home was determined to ht vacant, neighbors said they saw some juveniles running from the home when the fire began. This incident remains under investigation. No cause for the fire has been released at this time.

The Huber Heights Fire department posted on Facebook Friday morning, thanking all the supporting departments for their assistance. Crews from Butler Township Fire, Vandalia Fire, Bethel Township Fire and Wright Patt all helped combat the blaze.