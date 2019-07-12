Fire truck involved in crash with car in Beavercreek

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
fire-truck_1521727863085.jpg

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek fire truck was involved in a crash with a car Friday morning, according to Beavercreek dispatch.

The crash happened at around 11:20 am on N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek.

