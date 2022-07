TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Trotwood Tuesday afternoon.

According to a sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a home on the 4100 block of Wolf Road caught fire, and crews were called to the scene just after 5 p.m.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the flames began in the attic of the home.

At this time, no injuries have been reported. Crews are on the scene now.

This incident remains under investigation.