DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A reported garage fire spread to a house in Old North Dayton on Sunday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, first responders received a call to respond around 11 a.m. for a report of a garage fire. When firefighters arrived at the scene in the 10 block of Macready Avenue, they found the fire had spread to a home.

2 NEWS is working to find out if anyone was injured as a result of the fire.