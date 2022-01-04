SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were called to a reported fire at a townhouse motel in Springfield.

At around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were called to the scene of a fire at 2850 East Main St., according to the Springfield Police Department. It is not known at this time if anyone has been injured. Police told 2 NEWS the building was evacuated.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and it is currently being investigated.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com and 2 NEWS will keep this post updated when more information is available.