Fire reported at Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at a Springfield residence Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police tell 2 NEWS it happened in the 100 block of Crossgate Court around 9 am.

We’re told all residents made it out of the building safely.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

