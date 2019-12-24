Fire reported at Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at a Springfield residence Tuesday morning.
Springfield Police tell 2 NEWS it happened in the 100 block of Crossgate Court around 9 am.
We’re told all residents made it out of the building safely.
The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.
