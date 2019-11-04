Fire reported at NCR Country Club in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters are responding to reports of a fire at the NCR Country Club in Kettering.
Kettering Police tell 2 NEWS it was reported that there was a fire in the rear of the building just after 6 pm.
It is unclear at this time what may have caused the fire or if anyone has been injured.
